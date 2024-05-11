Afghanistan accuses United States of violating its airspace: Media Report

Kabul: Afghanistan Acting Deputy Prime Minister on Political Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Kabir has accused the United States of violating the country’s airspace, local media reported Friday.

The US drone operations are a problem because Afghanistan has no necessary equipment to stop the US operations, Tolonews quoted Kabir as saying.

The senior Afghan official made the remarks in a public meeting in the eastern Panjshir province on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the meeting, Kabir also rebuffed the reported financial aid from Washington for allowing American drones to patrol Afghan airspace. (IANS)

