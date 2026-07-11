Afghanistan agriculture minister seeks assistance from India for modernisation

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Attaullah Omari, on Friday emphasised the “centuries-old” ties with India and issued a call for Indian technical assistance to modernise Afghanistan’s agricultural sector. Speaking during the India-Afghanistan Trade Opportunities Industry interactive session by PHDCCI, Minister Omari expressed profound appreciation for the hospitality extended to his delegation, highlighting the deep cultural and historical parallels between the two countries. “I received a warm welcome from the Indian government and whomever I met,” the Minister said during his visit. “I feel like it’s my own people as our country, and I feel just like you said, our DNA is one.” Highlighting that 80 per cent of the Afghan population relies on agriculture and livestock, Minister Omari emphasised that the time has come to transform the nation’s harvesting, crop collection, and processing techniques. He noted that while Afghanistan produces high-quality fruits, the country currently lacks the modern infrastructure and training required to maximise these yields. (ANI)

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