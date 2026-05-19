African Union (AU) expresses deep concern over Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda

ADDIS ABABA: The African Union (AU) on Monday expressed concern over the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

In a statement, AU Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed deep concern over the outbreak's "growing risk of regional spread within our continent."

Youssouf urged all African countries and partners to intensify support for preparedness, surveillance, and rapid response efforts in affected and at-risk countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

He commended the governments of the DRC and Uganda, as well as national health authorities and frontline workers, for their swift response and continued efforts to contain the outbreaks under difficult circumstances. He also welcomed the preparedness measures being undertaken by neighbouring countries, particularly South Sudan.

"The African Union stands in full solidarity with the peoples and governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda at this critical time," the AUC chief said.

He reiterated the AU's full support to its specialised healthcare agency, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), in coordinating a continental response in close collaboration with member states, the World Health Organisation (WHO), humanitarian partners, donors, and all relevant stakeholders.

"The protection of African lives and the safeguarding of our continental health security remain our highest priority," the Chairperson underscored. (IANS)

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