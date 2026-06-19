All parties should uphold their commitments: Iran’s envoy on new US peace deal

NEW DELHI: Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Thursday asserted his nation's commitment to uphold the new peace deal with the US, while emphasising that its long-term success hinges on "mutual respect" and adherence to obligations.

This comes hours after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian virtually signed the 14-point memorandum aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching a 60-day process to negotiate a comprehensive final agreement.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ambassador Fathali characterised the agreement as a potentially transformative moment for global stability. "We believe that the current agreement has the potential to become a historic turning point in the region and in international relations, provided that all parties uphold their commitments in good faith and with a full sense of responsibility," Fathali said.

The Ambassador underscored that while Iran is prepared to honour the deal, the shadow of the past remains a point of concern. He contrasted Iran's history of compliance with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) against the United States' previous unilateral withdrawal.

"Ultimately, any judgment regarding the sustainability of this agreement depends on the extent to which all parties adhere to their commitments," he added, warning that "if commitments are disregarded, it is only natural that its continuity and success will face significant challenges." (ANI)

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