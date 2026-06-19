Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump’s first bilateral meeting in a year

WASHINGTON: The first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in over a year highlighted the growing strategic importance of India-US relations. Held on the sidelines of the G7 outreach meetings in Evian, France, the discussions focused on trade, defence, energy, maritime security and regional stability, while also reflecting Trump's emphasis on his personal rapport with Modi.

Trade emerged as a key theme, with Trump indicating that a bilateral trade agreement could be close to completion. He said the two countries were "very close" to a deal and described Modi as one of the toughest negotiators he had encountered.

Defence cooperation also featured prominently. Trump signalled strong support for India, suggesting that the United States would stand by India in the event of an attack. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties and broader strategic cooperation.

On regional issues, Modi praised Trump's efforts to promote peace and stability in West Asia, expressing support for ongoing diplomatic initiatives. Both leaders stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, recognising its critical role in global trade and energy security, particularly for India, which relies heavily on energy imports passing through the route.

Maritime security received special attention, with Modi raising concerns about the safety of Indian sailors working on global shipping routes. Trump expressed sympathy for Indian seafarers and acknowledged their contribution to international commerce.

The meeting also reflected Washington's recognition of India's growing global influence. Trump remarked that India plays a significant role in international affairs and suggested that the country's importance would continue to grow under Modi's leadership. He also hinted at a future visit to India, recalling his previous trip and expressing interest in returning.

On immigration and employment, Trump struck a positive tone, praising the talent of Indian professionals and emphasising the strong employment relationship between the two countries. Energy cooperation remained another major pillar of the partnership, with Trump signalling support for deeper engagement in the sector. (IANS)

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