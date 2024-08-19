Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Study Reveals Reversal and Prevention

Alzheimer's disease affects millions worldwide, wherein memory and thinking skills are destroyed. It's thought to start with amyloid plaques in the brain. Now, however, researchers at the Technical University of Munich have discovered a smaller and more hidden culprit—amyloid beta monomers, or Aβ—which could be the real cause.

This might prevent Alzheimer's from occurring before it develops. The small protein parts, known as Aβ monomers, enlarge themselves and aggregate to cause damage to the brain.

They are the building blocks of the larger amyloid plaques, but even before these large plaques form, Aβ monomers alone can do damage. This discovery offers new ways to treat Alzheimer's.

Others have focused on the bigger amyloid plaques that come later, but experts now turn attention to how to hit Aβ monomers developing in the early stages of Alzheimer's. In order to fight these monomers, they came up with a protein fiber called an anticalin.