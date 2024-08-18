Assam: Guwahati Traffic Police Announces New Regulations Amid Cycle Factory Flyover Foundation Work

GUWAHATI: Guwahati’s traffic landscape is about to undergo significant shift as Cycle Factory Flyover foundation work gears up to create ripples across the city’s roadways. Starting August 19 2024, motorists will need to navigate newly updated route map due to construction that will extend from Cycle Factory to Barsapara Junction.

The Guwahati Traffic Police have issued a new advisory. This is to guide drivers through forthcoming changes. The key updates include major reconfiguration of road directions and traffic flow. It is designed to streamline construction phase while minimizing disruptions.

One of the primary changes is the designation of stretch between Birubari Tiniali and Barsapara Tiniali as one-way traffic. Vehicles approaching from Arya Nagar or Birubari Tiniali will now be restricted. They will only be allowed to move in the direction towards Barsapara Tiniali. This adjustment aims to alleviate congestion and facilitate smoother movement along this busy corridor.

However, this is just beginning. Once the initial phase of foundation work is complete, the stretch between Birubari Tiniali and Cycle Factory point will be partially opened up to allow two-way traffic. This phased approach is expected to ease flow of vehicles. It will provide some relief to daily commuters.

For those traveling from Lalganesh towards Cycle Factory area a diversion will be in place. At Barsapara Tiniali point, vehicles will be rerouted through Kula Basumatary Road. This road is located in front of ACA Stadium. They will be directed towards Dhirenpara Tiniali on A.K. Dev Road. From this junction drivers will have the option to turn left onto NH-27 or right towards Ambari Tiniali/Fatasil Chariali, depending on their final destination.

These changes while temporary, are crucial for advancement of the Cycle Factory Flyover project. It promises to improve city’s traffic infrastructure in long run. The traffic police urge all commuters to stay informed about these alterations. Plan journeys accordingly to avoid potential delays.

As Guwahati embraces these necessary traffic adjustments both residents and visitors are encouraged to remain patient. They should be adaptable. The city’s commitment to enhancing its transportation network reflects a forward-looking vision. This vision aims to eventually ease congestion and improve overall mobility.