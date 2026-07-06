‘America is winning’: Trump hails military strength, economic gains on 250 years of US independence

Washington: US President Donald Trump marked America;s 250th Independence Day with a wide-ranging speech celebrating the nation’s history, military strength and economic achievements while outlining his vision for the country’s future.

Addressing thousands at the National Mall after severe thunderstorms delayed celebrations, Trump called the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence “one of the most joyous and glorious milestones of all time.” He praised the nation’s founders, describing the US Constitution as “the most righteous political document ever conceived,” and said America remained a beacon of hope for the world.

During his nearly 40-minute address, Trump traced key moments in American history, from the Revolutionary War and Civil War to the World Wars, the Cold War and the Space Age. Historic US flags were displayed to highlight major military victories and national milestones.

The President honoured decorated veterans, including Medal of Honor recipients and survivors of major conflicts, calling them symbols of American courage and sacrifice. He also paid tribute to 11 Gold Star families for their service to the nation.

Military strength featured prominently in the speech. Trump said recruitment across the armed forces had increased and claimed the US military had demonstrated its strength in recent conflicts, including with Iran.

Trump also renewed his push for stricter election laws, urging Congress to pass the “Save America Act,” which he said would require voter identification, proof of citizenship and tighter limits on mail-in voting.

The President strongly criticised communism, declaring that America would “never be a communist country.”

Highlighting US scientific achievements, Trump welcomed NASA’s Artemis II astronauts and reaffirmed plans for future Moon and Mars missions. He also defended the creation of the US Space Force, saying it had strengthened America’s leadership in space. Concluding his remarks, Trump said the country was entering a “golden age of America,” citing economic growth, investment and job creation. He ended the speech by declaring that “the best is yet to come” before a fireworks display capped the America250 celebrations. (IANS)

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