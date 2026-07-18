Andy Burnham announced as Labour Party leader, set to succeed Keir Starmer as UK PM

LONDON: The UK’s governing Labour Party on Friday (local time) announced Andy Burnham as the newly elected leader, set to become the 59th prime minister, following outgoing PM Keir Starmer’s decision to resign last month.

The announcement was made by Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) chair Shabana Mahmood during a special party conference in London.

She stated that during the procedure of electing the next leader, “There was only one eligibly nominated MP”, calling the process, “hardly a nail-biter,” announcing that he won 379 nominations.

Following the announcement, Burnham delivered a remarkable address, reflecting on his promises and goals to work on after assuming charge as the Prime Minister.

“I will work to build a new politics. The country is crying out for it. We might enjoy the point-scoring against others. The public don’t. How can politicians point fingers when living standards are falling? And politics as a whole isn’t working for them. It infuriates them and makes them switch off. In Makerfield, I decided to make a break with this. I said we hadn’t been good enough. I told people what I would do to fix it. You know what? People started to listen again. They gave us a fair hearing. As the great British public always do. And then another chance,” he affirmed. (ANI)

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