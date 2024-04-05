Antarctic Penguins Die En Masse, Suspected H5N1 Outbreak

ANTARCTICA: In a tragic incident, thousands of penguins are believed to have died from a serious bird flu outbreak, sparking concerns about an “Antarctic Plague”.
Experts have warned that the H5N1 strain of bird flu could be very close to causing another global pandemic.
Scientists have observed an H5N1 strain of the flu in cows, cats, and even humans. At an emergency meeting, one expert cautioned that this bird flu could be “100 times worse than Covid”.
This comes after researchers discovered large numbers of dead Adelie penguins in Antarctica last month.
They believe that the aquatic birds from the deadly H5N1 bird flu, but field tests still need to officially confirm it.
Samples from the large number of dead penguins have been sent for testing. Researchers hope to have more answers in the next few months.
However, research team did find evidence if the deadly strain in Antarctica and three nearby islands in seabirds that feed on penguins.
The emergency briefing was held later a dairy farm worker in Texas tested positive for the virus, tests on the worker revealed that their infection had already mutated.
The CDC stated that there is no evidence yet of the virus spreading from person to person. Experts on bird flu, doctors, and government officials attended the meeting.
The White House is monitoring the virus, which could change and become more easily spread among humans. Some people at the meeting advised being careful not to panuc, stating that it was too soon to worry about another pandemic.
The bird flu strain has been spreading more rapidly among animal populations than ever before. After reaching South America two years ago, it quickly spread to Antartica, where the first H5N1 case was officially confirmed in February.
According to the British Antarctic Survey, approximately 20 million pairs of penguins breed in Antarctica each year.
ALSO WATCH: