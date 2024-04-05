Antarctic Penguins Die En Masse, Suspected H5N1 Outbreak

ANTARCTICA: In a tragic incident, thousands of penguins are believed to have died from a serious bird flu outbreak, sparking concerns about an “Antarctic Plague”.

Experts have warned that the H5N1 strain of bird flu could be very close to causing another global pandemic.

Scientists have observed an H5N1 strain of the flu in cows, cats, and even humans. At an emergency meeting, one expert cautioned that this bird flu could be “100 times worse than Covid”.

This comes after researchers discovered large numbers of dead Adelie penguins in Antarctica last month.