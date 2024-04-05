Manipur: At least 42 kg Explosives found in Rescue Operation

IMPHAL: Territorial Army soldiers found about 42 kilograms of explosives while rescuing people from a truck accident, led by their battalion commander.

The accident happened around 8 kilometers from Nungba police station in Noney district of Manipur on Thursday.

Colonel RK Sharma, Commandant of 107 Territorial Army Battalion, rushed to the site of a truck accident. The truck was carrying a full load of cement from Silchal in Assam to Imphal, passing through Jiribam district headquarters in Manipur.