Anti-independence forces trying to undermine 1971 Liberation War ideals: Sheikh Hasina

DHAKA: As Bangladesh celebrated its Independence and National Day on March 26, leaders past and present paid tribute to the sacrifices of the 1971 Liberation War while also highlighting current challenges facing the nation’s founding ideals.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a message shared by the Awami League, warned that “anti-independence forces,” allegedly backed by domestic and foreign conspiracies, are attempting to undermine the achievements rooted in the Liberation War. She described the present moment as a “difficult and challenging time,” but expressed confidence that the people of Bangladesh would once again unite with the same spirit that led to victory in 1971.

Recalling the leadership of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina paid homage to the martyrs, freedom fighters, and countless women who suffered during the war. Quoting his historic declaration from March 26, 1971, she emphasized that the message marked the birth of Bangladesh and remains a source of inspiration for resisting injustice.

Meanwhile, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman marked the country’s 56th Independence Day by laying wreaths at the National Memorial in honor of the Liberation War martyrs. They observed a moment of silence and signed the visitors’ book at the memorial.

In his message, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called March 26 a “glorious and historic day” and paid tribute to the sacrifices that led to Bangladesh’s independence. He urged citizens to uphold national unity, tolerance, and patriotism, and to work collectively toward building a “developed, prosperous and dignified Bangladesh.”

Amid the commemorations, concerns were also raised by critics who cautioned that forces seeking to weaken the principles of the Liberation War have gained traction in recent times, particularly during the tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Together, the messages and ceremonies reflected both a deep reverence for Bangladesh’s history and a renewed call to protect the values that shaped its independence. (IANS)

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