Antonio Guterres urges sweeping UN, Bretton Woods reforms as multipolar world rises

UNITED NATIONS: The irreversible rise of multipolarity, reflected at the BRICS summit, has made reform of the UN Security Council and other multilateral institutions essential, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Speaking at the 11-nation BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Guterres said multipolarity could bring greater balance to global systems and institutions and promote development. However, he stressed that this would require reforms to multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods system of international financial institutions, so they better reflect today's world.

Guterres compared the need for institutional reform to the recent adoption of the Equal Earth map by the UN General Assembly. He noted that the older Mercator projection distorted the world by enlarging some regions while diminishing others, particularly countries of the Global South. "Our institutional structures must do the same," he said, arguing that global institutions must accurately reflect current geopolitical realities.

As he approaches the final phase of his tenure as UN Secretary-General, Guterres used the BRICS platform to highlight priorities he has promoted over the past decade. He said that countries representing more than half of humanity must work together to strengthen a multilateral system that delivers for everyone.

Guterres identified four key pillars for inclusive global growth: finance, technology and artificial intelligence, climate justice, and peace.

On finance, he called for Multilateral Development Banks to become "bigger, better and bolder", with new models to attract private investment and expand concessional funding. He also urged stronger mechanisms for debt relief.

On technology, Guterres warned that artificial intelligence could accelerate development but that its benefits remain concentrated among a small number of companies and countries. Without action, he said, this technological divide could deepen inequalities in income, opportunity, security and sovereignty. BRICS countries have talent, ideas and scale but may lack sufficient computing capacity and data.

On climate change, he called for renewed global action, warning that extreme weather events are already offering a preview of worsening climate impacts. He stressed that developed nations must honour their commitment to provide $300 billion annually to help developing countries address climate change. Finally, Guterres stressed the urgent need for peace amid conflicts in the Gulf, Ukraine and Sudan. He called for respect for territorial integrity, international navigational rights and freedoms, and stronger cooperation to address global crises. (IANS)

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