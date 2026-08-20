‘Any assistance is tantamount to participation’ Iran warns Gulf states against helping US forces

TEHRAN: Iran's Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Ali Abdollahi, on Wednesday warned that countries on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf should not assist or facilitate US military forces, saying Tehran is closely monitoring military activity at regional bases, according to an official statement cited by IRIB.

"The countries on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, which have issued various statements declaring that they will not allow the United States to use their territories against Iran, should know that nothing is hidden from our eyes," Abdollahi said on X, according to IRIB's Telegram channel.

He also alleged that the presence of "military aircraft" stationed at regional bases cannot be without the "knowledge of the host countries."

"It seems unlikely that this amount of military aircraft, especially refueling aircraft, would be stationed at regional bases without the knowledge of the host countries," he said.

"We warn: Any assistance or facilitation to the aggressive US army is tantamount to participation with US military forces," Abdollahi added.

His warning comes as Iran continues to closely monitor US military activity in the region.

Abdollahi was recently appointed Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces by Supreme Leader and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei. (ANI)

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