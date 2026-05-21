Anyone linked to Awami League no longer safe in Bangladesh: Party on targeted attacks

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Awami League on Wednesday voiced serious concern over what it described as continuing attacks on its leaders, activists and their families across the country in 2026. The party warned that silence from the international community could push Bangladesh deeper into political violence and instability.

The statement came after the death of 55-year-old Syada Begum in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, where she was allegedly killed while trying to protect her son during an attack by workers linked to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its student wing, Chhatra Dal. According to the Awami League, her son, SM Imran, was targeted for allegedly being associated with the slogan “Joy Bangla”.

Calling the incident part of a wider pattern of violence, the party claimed that people linked to the Awami League were increasingly facing attacks and killings across several districts, even without proven wrongdoing. It alleged that supporters of the BNP-led government often justify such incidents as retaliation against the previous regime, while analysts warn of a dangerous escalation in political hostility.

The Awami League also raised concerns over reports of deaths of detained political figures inside prisons since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government in 2024. Citing human rights groups, it alleged a breakdown of accountability in prisons, courts and law enforcement.

The party further claimed that arrested leaders are sometimes assaulted by mobs outside court premises while under police custody, questioning the state’s ability to ensure safety within its own judicial system.

Appealing to world leaders and the international community, the Awami League said the incidents should not be treated as a domestic political matter alone. Stressing that human rights apply equally to all citizens regardless of political affiliation, the party urged global voices to speak out against what it described as growing atrocities in Bangladesh. (IANS)

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