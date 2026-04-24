International Crisis Group calls Awami League exclusion ‘unsustainable’

DHAKA: The International Crisis Group has urged Bangladesh's new government, led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), to address the politically sensitive ban on the Awami League. According to Senior Consultant Thomas Kean, the Awami League's long-standing role in the country's politics makes its continued exclusion unsustainable, and steps should be taken to enable its eventual return.

The report also highlights the importance of regional diplomacy, noting that India should encourage Awami League leaders-many currently in exile-to take constructive steps toward re-entering politics. At the same time, the BNP government must rebuild strained ties with India while carefully balancing relationships with China and the United States.

The current political landscape follows a major transformation in August 2024, when mass protests ended 15 years of increasingly authoritarian rule under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After her departure, the military facilitated consultations among political and civil actors, leading to an interim administration headed by Muhammad Yunus.

Elections held on 12 February marked a turning point, ending 18 months of interim rule. The BNP secured a clear majority, and voters endorsed the July Charter reforms through a referendum. The process was widely regarded as peaceful and credible, with a smooth transfer of power.

However, the Crisis Group warns that significant challenges lie ahead. The BNP must urgently revive the economy, particularly as global instability-especially conflict involving Iran-drives up energy prices and disrupts trade. Bangladesh's reliance on Middle Eastern energy and fertiliser imports makes it vulnerable to inflation, declining foreign exchange reserves, and slower economic growth, potentially pushing millions back into poverty.

Beyond economic recovery, the government must strengthen public institutions, improve security, and pursue political reforms. It is also advised to avoid major confrontations over the July Charter and instead focus on stabilizing governance and meeting public expectations during this critical post-election period. (ANI)

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