Arab countries condemn US remarks over Israeli ‘right’ to Middle East

Cairo: The Arab League, Egypt and Saudi Arabia condemned remarks by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee that Israel has the right to claim control over the entire Middle East. Huckabee’s remarks, being illogical and irrational, are “inconsistent with the fundamental principles and established norms of diplomacy,” Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said in a statement. Those remarks “serve only to inflame sentiments and stir religious and national emotions” when countries are exploring ways to implement the Gaza ceasefire and “seize the opportunity to launch a serious political process towards peace,” he said. Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed its “astonishment” over the remarks, describing them as a “blatant violation” of international law and the United Nations Charter, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

