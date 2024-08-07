‘As India emerges strongly on global stage, we stand ready to partner with Fiji’ Says President Droupadi Murmu

Suva: President Droupadi Murmu expressed India’s readiness to partner with Fiji to build a stronger, resilient and prosperous nation. She stressed that India and Fiji must work together to unlock the full potential in partnership for the mutual benefit of the people of the two nations.

Addressing the leaders in the Fijian Parliament, President Murmu said, “As India emerges strongly on the global stage, we stand ready to partner with Fiji according to your priorities to build a stronger, resilient and more prosperous nation. Let us come together to unlock the full potential in our partnership for the mutual benefit of people of both our beloved countries.”

President Murmu stated that the cooperation between the two nations in various sectors, including health care, manufacturing, research and renewable energy continues to grow. She noted that India and Fiji share a close bond.

Highlighting the bilateral ties President Murmu said, “Our cooperation in agriculture, capacity building, climate change, clean energy, digital partnership, education, health care, manufacturing, research, renewable energy and the SMEs sector continues to grow from strength to strength.”

“Despite the physical distance between us, we have always had a close bond. No wonder in times of need we have been among the first to respond. I am glad to note that the COVID-19 vaccines provided by India in 2021 under the vaccine Maitri initiative played a key role in Fiji’s successful national vaccination program,” President Murmu said.

She expressed happiness in witnessing growth in high-level engagements and people-centric activities between the two nations. She expressed confidence that the newly announced projects, including the super speciality Cardiology hospital to be established in Suva would help to meet the priority needs of the people of Fiji.

President Murmu said, “As we celebrate 75 years of India’s diplomatic presence in Fiji, I am pleased to see the strong growth in our high-level engagements, development projects and our people-centric activities. I am told that in the last 18 months 15 ministerial-level visits have taken place on both sides. The historic meeting of both our prime ministers in May 2023 during the FIPIC-3 Summit has given new energy and direction to our bilateral ties. I am confident that the newly announced projects including the super speciality Cardiology hospital to be established in Suva would help to meet the priority needs of the people of Fiji and the wider Pacific region.” President Murmu said that she is “honoured” by the conferment of ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji’ and described the honour as the reflection of the “deep ties of friendship between two nations. She recalled PM Narendra Modi’s address at the Fiji Parliament.

Stressing that the two nations have much in common despite differences in size, President Murmu said, “Despite the vast difference in our size, both our countries have much in common including our vibrant democracies. Almost 10 years ago speaking in this same Hall, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi had underlined some basic values that unite India and Fiji. These include our democracy the diversity of our societies, our creed that all human beings are equal and our commitment to the liberty, dignity and rights of every individual. These shared values are eternal and ...continue to guide us ahead.”

Expressing India’s readiness to partner with Fiji, President Murmu said, “I am glad to note that India has been closely associated with your Democratic Journey over the last three parliamentary elections in Fiji. As a close friend and partner with rich experience of fostering democracy at the grassroots level, India stand ready to partner at all times.” (ANI)

