President of India Droupadi Murmu opens Conference of Governors; conclave to end today

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today.

The conference will cover a wide range of issues that play a critical role in not only shaping centre-state relations but also promoting welfare schemes for the common people.

In her opening remarks, the President said that the agenda for this conference included carefully chosen issues that are crucial in achieving our national goals. She said that the deliberations of this conference would be an enriching experience for all participants and help them in their functioning.

The Vice President, the Prime Minister and the Union Minister for Home Affairs also addressed the inaugural session. The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, referred to the oath of the Governors and urged them to discharge their constitutional responsibility of making people aware of social welfare schemes and incredible development that have taken place during the last decade.

In his address, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, urged the Governors to play the role of an effective bridge between the Centre and the State and interact with people and social organisations in a manner to co-opt those who are underprivileged. He said that the post of the Governor was an important institution that could play a crucial role in the welfare of the people of the State within the framework of the Constitution, particularly concerning tribal areas.

The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, delineated the course of discussions that the two-day conference will take and urged the Governors to visit Vibrant Villages and Aspirational Districts to instil confidence among people and give a fillip to developmental work.

The President, while declaring the conference open, said that with the implementation of three new laws related to criminal justice, a new era of the justice system had begun in the country. She stated that the change in our thinking was evident from the names of the laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The conference is designed to have breakaway sessions in which sub-groups of Governors will deliberate on each agenda item. Apart from the Governors, such sessions will also be attended by Union Ministers and officials of the Ministries concerned.

The observations and suggestions of the sub-groups will be presented before the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and other participants during the concluding session tomorrow. (IANS)

Also Read: 'Ease of doing business boosted business ecosystem in Assam’; Bhumi Pujan of Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant today

Also Watch: