At least 15 dead, 129 injured in powerful Philippines earthquake

Manila: The death toll from the magnitude-7.8 earthquake now stands at 15, WAM reported citing officials from the Philippine Office of Civil Defence.

As per WAM, local Civil Defence Office Director Rodrigo Sosmena said that 12 of the fatalities were reported in Soccsksargen - a region spanning four provinces and one city: South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City.

At least 129 people were reportedly injured in the region, he added.

On Monday, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported, citing the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), that Secretary Rex Gatchalian has ordered immediate coordination with local government units and that over 1.1 million boxes of family food packs (FFPs) in Mindanao are available for augmentation to affected families and individuals.

The DSWD's Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) has also reported that as of June 2, there are 4.7 million FFPs prepositioned nationwide and are available for immediate release during disasters and emergencies, as noted by PNA.

He further noted that the Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of DSWD FOs are also on standby and continuously monitoring and coordinating with LGUs for possible resource augmentation.

"DSWD is more than ready to provide immediate response by supporting the needs of the affected families in the entire Mindanao. In fact, we have directed all Field Offices to coordinate closely with the LGUs and deploy social workers in designated evacuation centres to work with the local social workers," he said.

Gatchalian also ordered the concerned FOs to deploy their mobile command centres, mobile kitchens, and other needed equipment and resources. (ANI)

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