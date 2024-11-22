At Least 42 Killed As Gunmen Target Shiite Muslims In Northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR: In one of the deadliest attacks in recent years, gunmen in Pakistan’s unrest-plagued northwest opened fire on trucks transporting Shiite Muslims on Thursday, killing at least 42 people – including six women – and injuring 20 more, authorities informed.

Kurram, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was the scene of the incident. In recent months, sectarian conflicts between the majority Sunni Muslims and the minority Shiites have claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

The most recent incident was not immediately attributed to anyone. It happened a week after authorities reopened a crucial highway that had been closed for weeks due to fatal conflicts.