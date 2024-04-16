Mumbai: 2 Gunmen Arrested For Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence

MUMBAI: Two suspects who were allegedly involved in the recent shooting incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra locality were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police.

The shooters have been identified as 24-year-old Vicky Sahab Gupta and 21-year-old Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, both of whom hail from Masihi in Bihar's West Champaran district.

The police, who were hunting them down, located the whereabouts of the duo to Bhuj, Gujarat.