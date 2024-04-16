Mumbai: 2 Gunmen Arrested For Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence
MUMBAI: Two suspects who were allegedly involved in the recent shooting incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra locality were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police.
The shooters have been identified as 24-year-old Vicky Sahab Gupta and 21-year-old Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, both of whom hail from Masihi in Bihar's West Champaran district.
The police, who were hunting them down, located the whereabouts of the duo to Bhuj, Gujarat.
According to reports, the accused duo, who were absconding at the time, were eventually traced by the cops, who will bring them back to Mumbai on Tuesday for their alleged role in the firing incident at Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan's residence located in Mumbai's Bandra west.
It may be recalled that at around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, Mumbai woke up to a shocker as two bike-borne assailants fired four rounds near Galaxy Apartments.
Although Salman Khan was present at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported due to this sudden firing.
Meanwhile, the miscreants vanished from the scene after the shooting and abandoned their motorcycle near a Church, following which, they headed towards Bandra railway station via autorickshaw.
Thereafter, the assailants traveled to Santacruz station before hiring another autorickshaw to proceed further.
Notably, just hours after the incident took place, Anmol Bishnoi — the brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post.
He termed the firing incident as the ‘first and last warning’ for Salman Khan, and ominously decreed that the next time “the bullets won’t be fired at walls or an empty home”, indicating the actor would be directly targeted for a hit.
The social media post (Facebook) by Anmol Bishnoi, was purportedly on behalf of other ‘Bishnoi group’ members like Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, and Kala Jathedi.
It is worth mentioning that Bishnoi's vendetta against the actor stems from a 1998 incident involving the hunting of blackbucks, revered by the Bishnoi community.
