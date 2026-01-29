Attacks on candidates, security officials on rise in poll-bound Bangladesh

Dhaka: As campaigning is underway for the Bangladesh elections, escalating violence, including threats and attacks targeting candidates and law enforcement personnel, triggered renewed concerns over the safety and security of the electoral process across the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

From the outset of the election campaign, incidents involving shootings, stabbings, vandalism and clashes in multiple constituencies have reportedly resulted in numerous injuries and fatalities.

Additionally, in several constituencies, election-related infrastructure, including camps, microphones, offices, vehicles and even CCTV cameras installed at polling stations, have been vandalised or looted. (IANS)

