Aung San Suu Kyi's son challenges Myanmar junta over house arrest claims

LONDON: The younger son of Myanmar's incarcerated pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi has demanded the country's military-led government furnish concrete proof that she is alive, casting severe doubt on junta claims made in April that her sentence was commuted to around 17 years alongside a transfer to house arrest.

Expressing deep scepticism during an interview with Kyodo News this week in London, where he resides, Kim Aris stated that he believes his octogenarian mother remains confined within a prison facility in the capital, Naypyitaw, rather than a residential setting. He pointed out that there hasn't been "any evidence" of such a relocation.

"The only news that we hear about her health is that it's getting worse," he revealed, while disclosing that the environment within the Myanmar facility where she may still be locked up was "pretty horrendous", drawing on accounts he obtained from a former inmate who was held there. Detailing her medical state, Aris specified that Suu Kyi is currently suffering from a heart condition, as well as age-related health issues, including osteoporosis.

Highlighting his total isolation from his mother, Aris shared in his conversation with Kyodo News that his last direct contact with her was a letter he received over two years ago. (ANI)

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