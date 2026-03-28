Australia’s fuel supply to get more difficult in coming months: PM Anthony Albanese

CANBERRA: Australia’s fuel supply looks good in the short term, but it will get more difficult in the coming months, said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday. Addressing a press conference in Parliament House in Canberra over the escalating fuel crisis facing the country, Albanese said the government is “working around the clock” to “have the strongest possible plan,” and get ready and over-prepared for what may come.

Albanese noted his “positive” engagements with Malaysia, a critical supplier of oil to Australia, and with the wider ASEAN region.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the country’s supply of petrol, diesel, and oil remains the same.

“The government has always acknowledged there are real and unacceptable shortages in regional Australia as the demand has spiked so much, and it’s taken time for that strong domestic supply,” said Bowen.

Albanese will also convene a national cabinet meeting on Monday over the fuel crisis.

Earlier in the day, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor called on the government to temporarily halve the fuel excise for three months.

The government on Wednesday conceded that about 470 service stations around the country have run out of at least one type of fuel, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

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