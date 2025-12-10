Social media ban to ensure Australian children have a childhood: PM Anthony Albanese

CANBERRA: Australia's world-first social media ban for under-16s will ensure that children have a childhood, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Albanese on Tuesday wrote to the leaders of Australia's states and territories to thank them for their support on the social media ban, which comes into effect on Wednesday, acknowledging that the reform will require some adjustment in the short term.

"This is the cultural change Australia needs to deliver greater peace of mind for parents and ensure Australian children have a childhood," he wrote. Under laws that passed the federal parliament in November 2024, certain social media platforms must take "reasonable steps" to prevent children under 16 from having accounts.

The government says it will reduce the negative impact of social media's "design features that encourage young people to spend more time on screens, while also serving up content that can harm their health and wellbeing". (IANS)

