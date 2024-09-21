Austria experts warn of climate change's impact on storms and floods

Vienna: Experts have warned about the impact of climate change on storms and floods, linking the recent heavy rainfall in Austria and other European countries to global warming. They noted that such extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense, cautioning that more severe consequences could follow.

Climate research consistently shows that heavy rainfall has significantly increased across many continental regions, particularly in Europe. The recent extreme weather conditions in Austria highlight the urgent need for climate adaptation measures, alongside stronger climate protection policies.

Austria has faced repeated thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and floods, coinciding with record-breaking heatwaves during the summer. This past summer marked the hottest Austria has recorded in 258 years, with the capital, Vienna, experiencing 47 days of temperatures exceeding 30°C.

From 1991 to 2020, the average annual temperature in Austria rose by 1.4°C compared to the baseline period of 1961 to 1990. Recently, eastern Austria has been battered by strong winds and torrential downpours, leading to devastating floods.

In Lower Austria, floodwaters overflowed rivers and lakes, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency and mobilize military rescue operations. Thousands of residents were evacuated as heavy rain persisted for five consecutive days.

The flooding, affecting Upper Austria, Salzburg, and parts of Vienna, resulted in five fatalities. It swept away cars, destroyed infrastructure, and inundated large areas of farmland in Lower Austria, the largest state with a population of two million. (IANS)

Also Read: Studies show climate change caused Earth’s axis to meander 10 metres in last 120 years

Also Watch: