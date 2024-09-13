Barring Tripura, Northeast States Receive Deficit Rainfall

Staff Reporter,

Guwahati: Despite heavy rains received in multiple regions of Northeast India recently, all the Northeast states except Tripura have received a deficit in rains during this monsoon as of September 11, 2024.

According to a report published by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, of the Indian Meteorological Department, the Northeastern states received a deficit of 3% to 37% in rainfall this year, barring Tripura, which had an excess rainfall of 22% this monsoon. This report was based on the rainfall distribution in the Northeastern states from June 1 to September 11 this year. While the highest deficit of rain has been seen for Manipur with 37%, the least rainfall is for Meghalaya with 3% during the mentioned period.

The report mentioned that Assam had 1126.4 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 1303.4 mm, showing a deficit of 14%. Arunachal Pradesh received 1122.8 mm in place of the normal 1445.2 mm, showing a 22% deficit. Manipur received 581.8 mm in place of the normal 921.0 mm of rain, showing a deficit of 37%. Meghalaya also saw a deficit of 3% by receiving 2319.3 mm of rain compared to the normal 2402.0 mm. Mizoram received 1241.8 mm in place of the normal 1400.3 mm, showing a deficit of 11%, while Nagaland faced a deficit of 28% by receiving 676.0 mm in place of the normal 941.9 mm of rain.

In the week that ended on September 11, 2024 (from September 5 to September 11), the entire Northeastern region saw a deficit in rainfall. Assam saw a 54% deficit by receiving only 32.9 mm of precipitation in place of the normal 70.9 mm. Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh saw a 63%, Manipur 85%, Meghalaya 80%, Mizoram 11%, Nagaland 51%, and Tripura 61% deficit in rainfall in the mentioned week.

Also Read: Assam: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)