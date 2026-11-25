Dhaka: Bangladesh's Awami League has raised concerns over the safety of its leaders and activists following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement of her return to the country next month, citing recent arson attacks on party members' homes and businesses in Narail district as one such example. The party questioned why the return or political participation of a rival leader should be treated as a threat if the BNP government genuinely enjoys public confidence.

According to local media reports, over 50 houses and several shops belonging to Awami League leaders and activists were set ablaze in Kalia upazila of Narail district amid escalating violence and a deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh, local media reported on Saturday. The arson attacks took place in Bendar Char village under Kalia municipality on November 20 afternoon. Condemning the attack, the Awami League said, "This was not a minor disturbance. It was an alarming episode of political violence that demands national and international scrutiny. Yet, what makes the incident even more disturbing is the apparent determination of the authorities to minimise its severity rather than provide a comprehensive account of what happened." Highlighting the growing insecurity faced by opposition activists and their families across Bangladesh, the party said that people must be able to sleep safely in their homes, run businesses without fear of looting and move freely in public spaces without the threat of mob violence. It stressed that these are fundamental rights, not privileges.

"When political affiliation becomes a reason for intimidation, , or attacks on family members, the consequences extend far beyond individual victims. Banning a party's political activities does not justify collective punishment or strip its supporters of their basic rights and protection under the law," it added. (IANS)