Awami League flags lawlessness, claims impunity in Bangladesh

Dhaka: As the law and order situation continues to deteriorate in Bangladesh, the Awami League on Friday expressed grave concern amid accusations by critics over the prevailing climate of total impunity under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

According to the Awami League, on December 27, two elderly men - Jamaluddin and Abdul Kayum - were brutally killed in their own locality in Bangladesh, despite having never been accused nor convicted of any crime. The party alleged the victims' only "offence" was a family connection to their relative, Mehedi Hasan, who is affiliated with the Bangladesh Student League, the student wing of the Awami League, where he served as a local deputy publicity secretary.

Citing observers, the Awami League argued that this is not an isolated incident, but comes against the backdrop of arbitrary mass detentions, attacks on homes and businesses and targeting of citizens solely for their affiliation with the party.

"All unfolding in an environment where critics say silence from Western governments and the absence of accountability have emboldened perpetrators," the Awami League stated.

Referring to the upcoming February 12 elections, the party said, "An election cannot be free when fear replaces the rule of law. Political affiliation must never become a death sentence." (IANS)

