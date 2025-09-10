Awami League slams interim government advisor for ‘anti-Hindu’ remark

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Awami League has strongly condemned interim government Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury for his derogatory remarks against Hinduism, in which he referred to Hindu rituals as “gatherings of liquor and drugs.”

His derogatory remarks came ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, the largest religious festival of the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. According to local media reports, Chowdhury on Monday said, “During Puja, fairs are often arranged around mandaps where alcohol and drugs are consumed.”

Condemning the remarks, the Awami League said, “The Home Affairs Advisor of the illegitimate Yunus government has shattered the spirit of Bangladesh’s Liberation War by making a vile remark against Hinduism. In his recent statement, the Hindu faith was scorned and religious rituals were degraded as nothing more than a ‘gathering of liquor and drugs’. (IANS)

