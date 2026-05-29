Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei charts post-war economic roadmap for Iran's Parliament

TEHRAN: In a direct directive to the Twelfth Majlis, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, on Thursday, signalled a strategic shift toward economic consolidation as the nation navigates the challenges of a post-war environment.

In a message marking the third year of the current parliament's tenure, the Supreme Leader outlined a comprehensive agenda designed to stabilise the Iranian economy. He emphasised that the legislative branch must now function as a pillar of national recovery, focusing on critical metrics including inflation control and liquidity management.

In a post on X, he said, "Parliament members should prioritize economic stability, inflation reduction, liquidity management, production prosperity, reform of the Seventh Development Plan, and the addition of provisions related to the renovation and reconstruction of damages from the second and third imposed wars as their main agenda, and delineate the roadmap for the government's actions and other sectors in the current conditions and the post-war era."

He added, "Representatives of the nation must devote all their energies to synergistic governance with the government, on the path of merit-based modernization of the country, resolving the people's concerns--especially economic and livelihood issues--revitalizing production and employment, advancing science and industry, elevating culture and ethics, combating financial corruption, controlling inflation and price hikes, and eradicating deprivation."

Khamenei called on all fellow Iranians to be united.

"It is essential that each and every devoted soul whose heart beats for Islam and the Revolution, or for the independence and glory of Iran, strive more than ever to safeguard the unity of the nation's cohesive and interconnected ranks, and not turn unwarranted differences--or even warranted ones--into conflict and division, but rather, in word and deed, embody the solidarity and unity of the nation," he said.

He warned that the enemy plans to create divisions in their society amid the war.

"The enemy's plan and scheme, following the imposed war, economic pressures, and the advertising and political siege, is to create division and social disintegration in order to compensate for the defeats in the military field and to bring the nation to its knees," he said. (ANI)

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