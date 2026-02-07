Baloch leader invites international community to visit Balochistan, citing alleged rights abuses

Balochistan: Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch invited members of the United Nations Security Council, Members of the European Parliament, human rights organisations, OIC member states, the international community, global media, and human rights defenders to visit Balochistan to witness what he described as ground realities that Pakistan and its military are allegedly concealing.

As cited in his post shared on media platform X, Mir Yar Baloch stated that the "Republic of Balochistan" would take full responsibility for the safety and security of all international guests and dignitaries visiting the region. He claimed that, with the cooperation of Baloch representatives, local authorities, and the public, visiting delegations would be facilitated to travel across all parts of Balochistan.

According to the post, international delegations would also be taken to alleged mass graves in Balochistan, where DNA samples could be collected and matched with families of individuals who have been missing for decades.

Mir Yar Baloch alleged that these individuals were forcibly detained by the Pakistani military over the past eight decades and said such steps would help deliver justice to affected families.

The post further claimed that visiting delegations would be shown gas fields in Dera Bugti and Sui, gold mines in Saindak and Reko Diq, and coal mines in Mach, Harnai, and Chamaling, to witness what he described as the exploitation of local Baloch people.

He stated that the visits would allow the international community to observe what he termed the occupation of Balochistan and to document expressions of support for Baloch independence.

Mir Yar Baloch asserted that accepting the invitation would help address what he described as doubts and misunderstandings within the international community arising from Pakistan's diplomatic narratives.

He further called for Baloch representatives to be invited to the United Nations Security Council, stating that the situation in Balochistan, including alleged oppression and brutality by the Pakistani military, should be heard directly from them. (ANI)

Also Read: Baloch people, exiled leaders back BLA’s ‘Operation Herof 2.0’ against Pak forces