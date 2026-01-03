Baloch leader warns EAM Jaishankar of possible chinese troops in Balochistan

Quetta: Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch has claimed that China could deploy its military forces in Pakistan's Balochistan region within the next few months, warning that the deepening China-Pakistan alliance poses a serious threat.

In an open letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and posted on X on New Year's Day, Mir Yar Baloch said Baloch representatives view the growing strategic partnership between Islamabad and Beijing as "dangerous".

He said that Balochistan has faced decades of repression under Pakistan's control, including what he described as state-sponsored violence and human rights abuses.

"The people of Balochistan have endured Pakistan's state occupation, state-sponsored terrorism, and egregious human rights atrocities for the past seventy-nine years. The time has now arrived to eradicate this festering affliction at its roots, ensuring lasting peace and sovereignty for our nation, " he wrote.

In the letter, Mir Yar Baloch also noted that China and Pakistan are moving rapidly towards the final stages of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship Belt and Road Initiative project of Chinese President Xi Jinping that runs through Balochistan.

"The Republic of Balochistan views the escalating strategic alliance between Pakistan and China as profoundly dangerous. We warn that China, in collaboration with Pakistan, has advanced the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to its final phases," he said. (ANI)

