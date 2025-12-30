Balochistan government employees announce pen-down strike over pending allowance demands

QUETTA: The Grand Alliance of Balochistan government employees on Monday announced a pen-down strike to hold a protest for their demands, including payment of a Disparity Reduction Allowance, local media reported.

In a statement, Balochistan Grand Alliance General Secretary Ali Asghar Bangulzai stated that the protest of the employees has entered the second phase due to the "government's apathy and incompetence," Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

He stated that the government employees' organisations linked to Balochistan Grand Alliance will hold a pen-down strike on Monday, followed by a complete lockdown of all government institutions in the province on December 30 and 31.

He announced that the emergency services in the health department will remain operational during the protest. (IANS)

