Baltimore: Bridge Collapses After Getting Struck By Ship; Vehicles Fall Into Water

MARYLAND: In a disastrous incident, a portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge located in Baltimore has unexpectedly collapsed after getting struck by a cargo vessel during the wee hours of Tuesday.

As a result of this tragic collapse, the vehicles that were present at the exact moment of the incident fell into the Patapsco river.

The calamity unfolded when a vessel crashed into the bridge at around 1.30 am and the collision led to the ship catching fire, after which, it eventually sank in the river.