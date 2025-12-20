Bangla cultural organisation Chhayanaut targeted during violent attack in Dhaka, members demand probe

DHAKA: One of Bangladesh’s oldest heritage-rich cultural organizations, Chhayanaut became the target of violent attackers who had gone on a riot after the death of Inquilab Moncho Leader Osman Hadi.

The Chhayanaut office in Dhanmondi was vandalized and set on fire on fire by protestors. Inside the office remains of destroyed furniture and musical instruments bear testament to a night of extreme violence.

According to the organization many rare items like books, musical instruments, and other cultural artefacts were completely destroyed. Many students who were there during the violent attack were left in tears.

Chhayanaut’s general secretary, Laisa Ahmed condemned the attack and called for an investigation.

“We condemn this incident and demand a thorough investigation. It’s not possible to say much right now, in such a short time; there has been considerable damage. You have witnessed it yourselves. It’s not possible to state that in financial terms. Some rare books may have been lost. However, we are so distressed that we are not providing any details at this time. But we demand a proper investigation into this matter,” she said.

Chhayanaut was established in 1961. The organization was founded after hosting the birth centenary celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore. Chhayanaut nurtures Bengali culture with the study of Tagore as its central focus. Chhayanaut is an open forum for people to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and the distressed.

During the Bangladesh liberation war, Chhayanaut singers organised performances to inspire freedom fighters and refugees. After independence, Chhayanaut has been involved in seeking creative ways to broaden and intensify the practice of music and, more broadly, the celebration of Bangla culture. (ANI)

Also Read: Zelenskyy welcomes 90 billion euros in EU support, says Russian assets must remain frozen