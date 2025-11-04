Khanapara Witnessed Sea of Protestors Demanding Justice for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: In a show of solidarity, hundreds of people gathered demanding justice for the beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. The demonstration was led by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), and 25 other organisations, who took out a protest rally in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the protestors were agitated and deemed it shameful that the protest had to be taken out for someone as significant as Zubeen Garg. the iconic artist not only inspires generations of people but also profoundly contributes in shaping the cultural landscape of Assam.