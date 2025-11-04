Khanapara Witnessed Sea of Protestors Demanding Justice for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: In a show of solidarity, hundreds of people gathered demanding justice for the beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. The demonstration was led by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), and 25 other organisations, who took out a protest rally in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Tuesday.
Furthermore, the protestors were agitated and deemed it shameful that the protest had to be taken out for someone as significant as Zubeen Garg. the iconic artist not only inspires generations of people but also profoundly contributes in shaping the cultural landscape of Assam.
In a conversation with the media, AJYCP President Palash Changmai stated, “There is a lack of clarity in the entire case. The CM said that there was foul play. If so, then who is guilty?” He further accused the Police of concealing the minute yet significant details from the public, related to the incident. Changmai said that the lack of clarity and transparency in the case had created doubts in the minds of the people.
The profound grief of losing the beloved artist has shaken the people to their cores. Even after more than a month, the fight for a fair and transparent investigation into the matter is still going on. What really started as an act of mourning has turned into a movement.