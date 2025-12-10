Bangladesh: 15 injured in BNP-Jamaat clash amid rising tensions over election campaigning

DHAKA: As political conflict escalates ahead of next year's election in Bangladesh, differences between the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) over election campaigning in the Kazipur upazila of Sirajganj district erupted into violence, leaving around 15 Jamaat workers injured, local media reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday night at an Islamic gathering in Sthalbari village of Sonamukhi union. Jamaat-backed MP candidate and Sirajganj district leader Maulana Shahinur Alam was also attacked as he left the venue.

Citing local witnesses, The Daily Star reported that Alam had been invited as a guest to the 'waz mahfil (religious gathering)', where BNP-nominated candidate Selim Reza was also present. During the event, tensions reportedly flared between supporters of the two candidates.

Reports suggest that Reza calmed his agitated supporters and left the stage, and the attack on the Jamaat candidate occurred later as he was departing. Speaking to The Daily Star, Alam claimed that the "BNP activists had carried out a pre-planned attack."

Countering the allegations, BNP leader Reza said that the party had no role in the incident and blamed the locals for the clash.

Kazipur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shah Enayetur Rahman said: "We will take action after investigation if a complaint is lodged", adding that no written complaint had been filed yet.

Last month, at least 25 people were injured after a violent clash erupted between workers of the BNP and Jamaat during electoral outreach in the Pabna district, according to local media reports.

The violence erupted in Char Gargari village of Sahapur Union in Pabna, as both sides blamed each other for the attack. Seven of those injured were taken to the Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, while the others received primary treatment at various private clinics. Bangladesh has been witnessing escalating political violence under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government ahead of the February 2026 election. (IANS)

