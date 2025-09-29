Bangladesh: 4 more fatalities due to dengue raise this year’s death toll to 192

Dhaka: Four more deaths have been reported in Bangladesh due to dengue till Sunday, increasing the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the country in 2025 to 192, the media reported.

During the period, 845 more people were admitted to hospital with viral fever, bringing the total number of infected patients to 46,051 in 2025, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), United News of Bangladesh reported.

According to the DGHS, new dengue cases have been reported in Barishal Division (Out of CC) (166), Dhaka Division (Out of CC) (164), Dhaka South City Corporation (112), Khulna Division (Out of CC) (101), Dhaka North City Corporation (97), Chattogram Division (Out of CC) (91), Rajshahi Division (Out of CC) (54), Mymensingh Division (Out of CC) (37), Rangpur Division (Out of CC) (17) and Sylhet Division (Out of CC) (6).

As many as 575 people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 2024. A total of 1705 people died in Bangladesh due to dengue in 2023, making it the deadliest year on record. According to the DGHS, 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries were recorded in Bangladesh in the same year. (IANS)

Also Read: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus huddles with Pakistan in futile promotion of SAARC

Also Watch: