Rise of anti-democratic, radical outfits wreaks havoc on Bangladesh’s minorities: Muhammad Yunus

Dhaka: Ahead of Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus’ address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a report has highlighted that the lives of entire population in the South Asian nation has been turned into a “nightmare” as law and order has collapsed fully with increase in mob rule in absence of the security architecture. Several terror attacks on more than 450 police stations under pretext of celebration after the collapse of Awami League government has proved this, a report has revealed.

According to the report published in the Eurasia Review, Yunus’ Home Advisor has embraced top terror patrons with credentials of facilitating increase of extremist outfits abusing state power as role model. In addition, globally recognised terrorist groups like Hizb ut-Tahrir have publicly campaigned for waging war on Westerners. Dreaded militant leaders connected to Al Queda affiliated outfits in Bangladesh who initiated militant attacks on liberals were released from prison and welcomed with garland.

“Unlike Yunus admirers, a few international scholars like Jeffrey D Sachs promptly projected the rise of militancy as a foregone conclusion under the new regime yet Yunus’s spin doctors discredited him as rumour peddlers. In the wake of this alert, many pointed out a raft of crafted measures rolled out by Yunus regime that emboldened Islamists, militant outfits and criminals — all that had remained as fringe groups under the iron clad rule of now deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” wrote political analyst Anjuman A Islam.

“Not to mention, the rise of these anti-democratic and intolerant outfits wreaked havoc on lives of country’s 10 per cent minorities and a staggering 50 per cent female populace. To make matter worse, a band of pro Yunus Islamists even flew to Afghanistan and projected meeting with Taliban government officials as a sort of learning achievement,” it added. (IANS)

