Bangladesh: Angry protesters set Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal’s residence on fire

Dhaka: Local media in Bangladesh reported on Monday that “thousands of protesters” have vandalised the residence of the country’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in Dhanmondi, an upscale area in Dhaka, following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Witnesses reported that thousands of protesters broke through the entrance and entered the minister’s residence. Smoke was billowing from inside the house, and vandalism was taking place within the premises,” Dhaka Tribune reported. Last week, Asaduzzaman Khan announced Hasina government’s decision to ban Jamaat-Shibir, the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) citing their role in the ongoing student protest in the country. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that Hasina has resigned, and an interim government will be formed soon to run the country,

In a televised address to the nation, Zaman also urged the citizens to keep their trust in the Bangladesh Army, asserting that the defence forces will ensure peace in the coming days. The Army chief also said he will meet President Mohammed Shahabuddin soon to chart the future course of action. (IANS)

