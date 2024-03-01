Bangladesh: At Least 44 People Killed in Dhaka Fire

DHAKA: In a tragic incident, at least 44 people were killed and over 20 were left injured in a fire incident that took place at a commercial building on Bailey Road in Bangladesh.
The firefighters conducted a risky rescue operation following which 70 people were rescued from the seven-story building, including 42 who were found unconscious.
The incident occurred at around 9:45 pm on Thursday in a restaurant called “Kacchi Bhai” and quickly spread to the other floors of the building. At least 13 fire tenders worked tirelessly to douse the flames and it was brought under control at around 12:30 am.
As per reports, most victims succumbed to the injured after jumping off the building or from burns of the flames and suffocation.
Bangladesh health minister Samanta Lal Sen announced that at least 33 individuals, including women and children, were confirmed dead at the Dhaka Medical and College Hospital.
Another 10 people died at the city’s main burns hospital and 22 others were in critical condition, he said.
The deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning after people became stuck in an enclosed room and suffocated from the smoke, the health minister confirmed.
The fire was suspected to be originated from a gas leak or stove however; the actual reason behind the incident is yet to be confirmed.
Witnesses said the shopping mall had one staircase and elevator, with no emergency exit, making escape difficult. Some people trapped inside jumped from higher floors, they said.
Meanwhile, a five-member investigatory body has been formed to look into the incident.
Earlier in 2021, at least 52 workers lost their live and dozens were left injured in a massive fire at a six-story juice factory in Dhaka.
It was suspected that the fire originated from the ground floor of the building and escalated quickly due to the presence of chemicals and plastic bottles.
ALSO WATCH: