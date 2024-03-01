Bangladesh: At Least 44 People Killed in Dhaka Fire

DHAKA: In a tragic incident, at least 44 people were killed and over 20 were left injured in a fire incident that took place at a commercial building on Bailey Road in Bangladesh.

The firefighters conducted a risky rescue operation following which 70 people were rescued from the seven-story building, including 42 who were found unconscious.

The incident occurred at around 9:45 pm on Thursday in a restaurant called “Kacchi Bhai” and quickly spread to the other floors of the building. At least 13 fire tenders worked tirelessly to douse the flames and it was brought under control at around 12:30 am.

As per reports, most victims succumbed to the injured after jumping off the building or from burns of the flames and suffocation.