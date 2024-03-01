Assam: Congress Destined for History, No National Leadership To Exist; CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticized the Congress party claiming that it was on the brink of becoming history and would lose its national importance.

The chief minister took a jab at the party while he was at a press conference in the Basistha area of Guwahati.

He expressed strong confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and claimed that they would achieve more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He asserted that the Congress party is destined to become history and will segregate into many regional parties soon.

The CM further claimed that the party workers would be demoralized and there was no way around it.