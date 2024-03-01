Assam: Congress Destined for History, No National Leadership To Exist; CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticized the Congress party claiming that it was on the brink of becoming history and would lose its national importance.
The chief minister took a jab at the party while he was at a press conference in the Basistha area of Guwahati.
He expressed strong confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and claimed that they would achieve more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He asserted that the Congress party is destined to become history and will segregate into many regional parties soon.
The CM further claimed that the party workers would be demoralized and there was no way around it.
Furthermore, chief minister Sarma revealed the finalized seat-sharing agreement in Assam. He said that BJP would contest 11 out of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies.
The party’s allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) would contest Barpeta and Dhubri seats while the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) will file candidates in the Kokrajhar seats.
The minister expressed certainty in winning all 11 seats allocated to the BJP.
At the same time, many prominent members of the Congress party including Rana Goswami, and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha switched to the BJP strengthening the state government’s position.
Earlier, two MLAs from the Congress party, Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed, extended their support to the saffron party.
This trend of defection shows a big change in Assam politics with the BJP expecting more members from the Congress party to join them.
Meanwhile, reacting to the Congress leaders joining BJP, MP Gaurav Gogoi said that with the exit of some leaders, the party has now become more ‘fit and healthy’.
Gogoi who held a series of public meetings in all three districts of Barak Valley, said, the current BJP in the state was not the original one as the “extra burden” of the Congress had usurped all the key posts in the saffron party and seniors like Rajen Gohain, Bijaya Chakrabarty, Ramen Deka, Siddhartha Bhattacharjee had been shown the doors.
Gogoi clarified that he would welcome any of the three seats that he had applied for which the high command would offer him to contest.
