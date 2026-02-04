Bangladesh: BNP’s Tarique Rahman Warns Jamaat’s Remarks Threaten Women’s Safety

Dhaka: Amid escalating political tensions ahead of Bangladesh's February 12 election, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman strongly criticised the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami for making derogatory remarks about women, warning that such views pose a serious threat to women's safety and fundamental rights in the country, according to local media reports.

The remarks came after Jamaat leader Shafiqur Rahman, in a recent post on his social media platform X, claimed that women pushed out of their homes in the name of modernity are exposed to exploitation, moral decay and insecurity, describing it as "another form of prostitution", sparking widespread condemnation.

"Those who disrespect the women of the country and abuse them in ugly language, and whatever, cannot be patriotic or people-oriented. A political party wants to imprison mothers and sisters in their homes before the elections. They make scandalous comments about their employment. The people of the country are not safe from those who cannot respect their own women," Bangladesh's Bengali daily 'Bonik Barta' quoted Tarique as saying, while addressing a rally in Khulna district on Monday afternoon.

"A leader has clearly said that they do not believe in women's leadership. The words he used about working mothers and sisters are a disgrace to this society. Starting from the garment industry in Bangladesh, women in every family are now work-oriented. In this time of rising commodity prices, both husband and wife are working and running the family. Yet a group is insulting them," he added. (IANS)

