Myanmar’s Yangon airport tightens screening to prevent Nipah virus entry

Yangon: Myanmar has intensified health screening and surveillance at Yangon International Airport to prevent the possible entry of the Nipah virus, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Monday.

In view of the ongoing outbreak of the Nipah virus in India's West Bengal state, special attention is being given to travelers arriving from India, with health checks focusing on fever and other Nipah-related symptoms, the report said, citing the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said health screening of passengers arriving from abroad is being conducted in line with established guidelines for infectious diseases that could give rise to public health emergencies, Xinhua news agency reported.

As part of the health awareness efforts, informational leaflets are being distributed to travelers and posters displayed at the airport. Disease prevention and control measures are also being carried out in coordination with relevant departments operating at the airport, it said.

Similar enhanced surveillance and screening measures are also being implemented at Mandalay International Airport, the ministry said.

So far, no suspected Nipah cases have been reported in Myanmar, the ministry said.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease transmitted between animals and humans and, in some instances, through human-to-human contact. It is classified as a priority pathogen by the World Health Organization due to its epidemic potential and the severity of illness it can cause. (IANS)

