Bangladesh ICT receives complaints against former Presidents Shahabuddin, Hamid

The Office of the Chief Prosecutor of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has received complaints against the country’s former President Mohammed Shahabuddin just two days after he resigned from office, local media reported. The two organisations-- Bangladesh Azadi Party and the Rashtra Sanglap Forum submitted separate complaints on Sunday, while the Azadi Party filed an additional complaint against another former Bangladesh President, M Abdul Hamid. Addressing the journalists following the submissions, Hasinur Rahman, Convener of the Azadi Party, said that the two former presidents had remained silent during the alleged crimes linked to the 2024 protests, claiming their silence amounted to tacit approval of those acts, Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo reported. In its complaint, the Rashtra Sanglap Forum named Shahabuddin, describing him as a “close associate” of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and calling for a probe into his alleged role in the violence linked to the 2024 protests. Confirming the development to Bangladesh’s newspaper The Daily Star, ICT Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam said his office had received two complaints -- with one from the Bangladesh Azad Party and the other from the Rastrosonglap Forum. "We have received two complaints and are about to send them to the Investigation Agency," he added. (IANS)

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