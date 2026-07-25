Bangladesh President Shahabuddin Quits Nearly Two Years Early, Citing Health Issues

Dhaka: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin stepped down from office on Friday with the Speaker of the national Parliament formally accepting his resignation letter, the local media reported.

Shahabuddin, who assumed office in April 2023, was the only top constitutional office holder to hold the post since the July 2024 demonstrations. Although his tenure was due to end in April 2028, he resigned almost two years before its conclusion.

Speaking to Bangladesh’s leading newspaper ‘The Daily Star’, Shahabuddin cited health reasons for his resignation.

“I am suffering from various health complications. I have nothing more to add at this moment,” he said. His resignation came amid reports that Shahabuddin held a telephonic conversation with the country’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while he was in London for medical treatment in May this year, ‘Daily Star’ reported, citing sources.

The report said that intelligence agencies subsequently learned about the conversation, following which the President was asked to step down. (IANS)

Also Read: India extends rare invitation to Bangladesh PM Rahman for BRICS Summit