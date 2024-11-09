Bangladesh: ISKCON condemns misleading information against organisation

Dhaka: The leaders of the ISKCON Bangladesh on Friday protested against the spreading of misleading information regarding their organisation in various ways in the wake of untoward incidents such as the attack and vandalism in the Hazari Goly area of Chittagong, the port city of Bangladesh.

“In view of the recent violent incident in Chittagong, there are blamable move to damage our religious and social image by involving ISKCON Bangladesh in various ways,” said Satya Ranjan Baroi, President of ISKCON Bangladesh at a news conference in Dhaka.

“We strongly condemn the attack and vandalism in the Hazari Goli area of Chittagong,” he added.

“ISKCON Bangladesh is a non-political and peaceful religious organisation dedicated to communal harmony, religious tolerance and human welfare throughout Bangladesh. ISKCON Bangladesh expects a peaceful solution to the Hazari Goli incident in Chittagong and a responsible statement after a proper investigation in the interest of maintaining peace and order in the country,” Baroi said.

Earlier on November 5, a local Muslim youth named Osman Ali reportedly uploaded a post on Facebook criticising ISKCON and demanded the banning of the international religious organisation. Irated over his remarks, a clash between the Hindu community and the law enforcement forces took place in the Bangladesh’s port city of Chittagong.

Due to this, the joint forces of police and army conducted an operation there on Tuesday night (November 5).

“A local Muslim youth reportedly uploaded a post on Facebook criticizing ISKCON. The angry Hindu community people protested and clashed with the law-enforcing agencies. They threw bricks and other objects at the police. After the clashes, a joint operation conducted by law enforcing agencies, comprising police and army,” Saifuddin Tuhin, a local reporter from Chittagong told ANI over the phone.

“A local youth named Osman posted on Facebook demanding the banning of ISKCON. Law and order forces went there when tension arose. It has been alleged that something like acid was thrown at the law enforcement agencies,” said a Hindu community leader.

The leader also noted, “At night, joint forces raided Hazari Goly and arrested about 100 suspects. Some were released after questioning. Due to power outage during the operation, details about the incident were not known.”

But an ISKCON leader said they were innocent.

“As far as I know, they are innocent. They are local people. They gathered there and chanted various slogans including Jai Sriram,” said Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, General Secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh at the news conference at Swamibag Ashram.

Recently, some individuals and groups have also demanded a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh.

ISKCON leaders in Dhaka had asked “Amar Desh” editor Mahmudur Rahman to apologise for demanding the banning of ISKCON. A group called “Inqilab Manch” also demanded the banning of ISKCON.

Hindus, who make up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh’s 170 million population, have traditionally supported Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, which has faced backlash following violent clashes between anti-quota protesters and security forces. On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed. Since then, Bangladesh saw targeted attacks against minority communities including Hindus and Buddhists.

In September, the Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad (HBCOP), the largest organization of minorities in Bangladesh, has called on the United Nations to investigate communal violence against minorities in the country.

Monindro Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of the HBCOP had told ANI, “A total of 2,010 incidents of communal violence have occurred in 68 districts and cities of Bangladesh during the afternoon of August 4, the day before the departure of the Sheikh Hasina government, to August 20.”

He further added, “Nine people were killed in these incidents. 69 places of worship were attacked, vandalised and set on fire. 915 houses were attacked, vandalised, looted, and set on fire. 953 business establishments were attacked, vandalised, and looted.” (ANI)

