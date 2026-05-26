Bangladesh Measles Outbreak Death Toll Rises to 545 Amid Surge in Child Fatalities

DHAKA: A total of 17 more children have died from measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh in 24 hours till 8 am on Monday, raising the death toll since March 15 to 545, local media reported.

This has matched the highest single-day death toll since the outbreak, which occurred on May 4 with 17 deaths from measles and similar symptoms, leading Bangladesh Daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to the data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), one confirmed measles death and 16 suspected measles deaths were recorded between 8 am on May 24 and 8 am on May 25. As many as 64,940 suspected measles cases have been logged in the country since March, out of which 8,719 were confirmed infections. 47,619 patients have so far been discharged after recovery out of 52,585 suspected measles patients who have been admitted to the hospital since March 15, noted the DGHS.

Delayed diagnosis is leading to severe complications and repeated hospital transfers, which are worsening the patient's condition.

"Physicians say early symptoms such as fever, cough and runny nose are often mistaken for common viral illnesses, leading families to first seek care at local pharmacies or small clinics. As conditions worsen, patients are referred to district hospitals and eventually to specialised facilities in Dhaka," noted the report. Doctors warn that children are critically ill with pneumonia and respiratory distress by the time they reach the tertiary hospital, which is making treatment more difficult and increasing preventable deaths.

Due to a lack of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and specialised treatment facilities, the district hospitals are increasingly referring the critically ill children to Dhaka, the report mentioned. (IANS)

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